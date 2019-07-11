Sacked RGUKT faculty admits to crime, arrested

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Nirmal: The assistant professor at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), who was booked on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation on July 7, was arrested on Thursday.

An employee of the varsity and another assistant professor were also taken into custody for their role in the offence. A car, Rs 3.20 lakh in cash and three mobile phones were seized from them.

Nirmal SP C Shashidhar Raju and Bhainsa DSP Rajesh Balla said apart from the accused Ravi Varala, the two others were Morge Vishwanath, Evaluation In-charge, and Madhavedi Sudhakar, assistant professor.

Ravi confessed to the crime. He revealed that he committed the offence with the help of Vishwanath and Sudhakar. He admitted that he wanted to make a fast buck as he was unhappy with his salary. He duped the university by illegally re-evaluating answer sheets of students. He harassed two girls who approached him for clearing their subjects.

The assistant professor told the investigating officials that he had offered a bribe of Rs 80,000 to Vishwanath to become Additional Examination Control of the varsity. He said that he had earned Rs 4 lakh by evaluating the answer sheets. He was targeting girl students who performed poor in academics.

The misdeeds of Ravi came to light when the warden found objectionable messages on a girl student’s mobile phone on July 7. Subsequently, Ravi, who was working with the university on a contract basis, was terminated the next day. A case was registered against him under various sections of the IPC, including criminal intimidation.

