Sad to see off spinners disappear from Hyderabad: Ramnarayan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad may have been struggling to find a quality spinner now, but a roll back to the 70s, it was a problem of plenty. After late Ghulam Ahmed, who had a teasing off spin, it was in the 70s till 90s that Hyderabad had canny bowlers like Noshir Mehta, Venkatraman Ramnarayan, Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub, Kanwaljit Singh and Anant Vatsalaya.

“Hyderabad had a rich tradition of amazing off spinners. They were brilliant. It is sad to see off spinners disappearing from Hyderabad map now,’’ said Ramnarayan, who was himself blessed with the ability to dip and turn the ball remarkably. The tall off spinner played for Hyderabad before shifting to Chennai. He played in 25 first class matches and taking 96 wickets.

Talking about that golden era, Ramnarayan said that there was stiff competition. “A few of them were lucky to get the big break but a few of them were unfortunate to miss the bus. In this case, Kanwaljit was one of them as he had to fight for a place with Shivlal and Arshad. He had to wait for a long time to play for Hyderabad itself. That was the tragedy,’’ said the 72-year-old veteran, adding, “Vatsalaya started promisingly as he had lovely loop and spun the ball well.’’

He went on to add that he saw Ghulam Ahmed playing Test matches when he was young.

“(ML) Jaisimha was a shrewd off spinner. I thought Shivlal had nice flight and a good straight ball. He also had a nice run up, bowled a good trajectory while Arshad was faster more in the Venkat’s mould.’’

According to Ramnarayan, Kanwaljit really spun the ball. “To me he was a classical off spinner, making the ball turn and bounce. He had a nice action although he had a clumsy run up. He deceived the batsman with flight also,’’ he said.

Ramnarayan still feels that Erapalli Prasanna was the best off spinner he had ever seen. “Pras had a nice bouncy kind of a run up. That gave him the momentum to finish his delivery perfectly. The momentum helped him to flight the ball. He was a classical off spinner. Jim Laker of England, whom I had never seen, had a beautiful action. The most recent bowlers I like were Graeme Swann’s action, nice run up and finish. Nathan Lyon is another off spinner who has impressed with his free-flowing action.’’

The former Hyderabad off spinner said Prasanna was a genius. “He could get a batsman bowled from outside the off stump. He used to deceive the batsman with teasing line and length. He also bowled a good away going ball or a floater which induced a catch to slip sometimes or disturbed the off stump. I saw Pras bowling Gavaskar when he was 53 years old in 1993 at Chepauk during my brother V Sivaramakrishna’s benefit match.’’

Prasanna, like Ghulam, produced that whizzing sound while spinning the ball. “If a good spinner gives a good rip and when the ball negotiates the wind, the friction causes that sound. Those fielding at short leg or silly point could hear that sound. The more you throw the ball in the air you get the sound.’’

Ramnarayan said Srinivas Venkatraghavan was faster through the air, particularly when he was young. “Later on he bowled much slower through the air but had a lovely leg cutter. He delivered the ball from a greater height than Pras. People like me could not afford to toss it up as much as the shorter Pras could because you would be bowling full tosses. It is a question of geometry. In fact, West Indies’ offie Lance Gibbs was a tall spinner. He used to deliver the ball from a lower level by reducing his arm height, the only spinner to do that. Being tall you find a different way to find the ball high little longer.’’

