‘Sadak 2’: Better to avoid this snoozefest

Circa 1999. Mahesh Bhatt, after shutting his directorial assembly line, moved into a visible oblivion. His cinema was characteristically schizophrenic. Saaransh, Arth, and Daddy on the one hand, Duplicate, Angaarey, Tadipaar and Kartoos on the other. Zakhmwas arguably his last tryst with meaningful cinema. While Sadak was not a great masterpiece, it had its own virtues. Sadak 2, 28 years down the line, is poor maintenance and screaming for quick repairs.

Misha (Alia Bhatt) is on the run, out to expose fake babas and, in particular, Gyaan Prakash (Makarand Deshpande) who ends up being more than a fake baba. As she escapes, she reaches out to Ravi Varma (Sanjay Dutt) on a trip where she has to meet up with Vishal (Aditya Roy Kapoor). Typical of the Bhattosphere.

No one is straight and clear. Each one has some skeleton or the other in the cupboard. Joining the party are the likes of maasi-turned-half-mom Nandini Desai (Priyanka Bose) – who is not just over-the-top, she is over the Eiffel Tower; her dad – Yogesh Desai (Jisshu Sengupta), John (Akshay Anand) and as the psychiatrist Akash Khurana.

With dad and party entrenched in Baba’s camp, Misha and her boyfriend Vishal on the run, assisted and abetted by Ravi, the story is a rally on who is likely to win. Obviously, Misha fails in her due diligence test by getting Vishal on her side.

Vishal, however, is a film hero. Don’t forget. Just when you are getting curious and hoping that fake babas and stepmoms are put behind the bars, Mahesh Bhatt gets inspired by JP Dutta and converts a small domestic battle-cum-social issue into a cause for genocide.

You get a definite feeling that Mahesh has either lost it or is still in some kind of a condescending vengeful mood with the viewer. Aditya Roy Kapoor may be in a predictable groove or image. However, in a film where most are tempted to sacrifice their credibility to the script, he retains his sanity. Hopefully, one can see more of him given the fact he has the talent and the other alleged contemporary requirement at success at Bollywood. His presence makes for pleasant viewing.

Sanjay Dutt obviously is no great actor but his filmography will every now and then throw up an appearance or two with a lot of sincerity. Here is one. Kangana Ranaut may have an ongoing battle with Alia Bhatt. They are best left to fight it out. However, there is no denial that Alia is a very good actor, unlike Pooja, an amazing actor who did not make it big. In most outings, Alia ensures that she is not only watched but is appreciated.

In case your idea of entertainment is to go about checking bizarre shootouts, amateur killings, B grade godmen, go for it. Otherwise, one street you must avoid is Sadak 2.

