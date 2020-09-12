‘SAFE’ app for working women’s safety

Cyberabad CP launches the app which has wide range of features pertaining to safety measures for women working in various sectors

Hyderabad: To educate and empower women on the safety measures and resources available for them, the Cyberabad Police have launched Safety Awareness for Employees (SAFE), a mobile phone-based application.

The Cybearabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar launched the app in the presence of the members of the Security Council for Safety of Cyberabad, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar said a wide range of features pertaining to the safety measures for the women working in different fields including IT sector, hospitality, pharma companies, healthcare and other companies, were part of the e-learning process.

“SAFE is mobile phone based application through which we want to empower the women on safety measures and make them aware of the resources available to get issues faced by them redressed. It is a 20-minute module where women, who are new employees, can know about the initiatives of the police department and SCSC for women safety at workplace and outside,” he said. The participants can also take a small test as part of the e-learning module.

Feedback of the women, who faced issues in getting their grievances previously, was taken into account while developing the SAFE application, Sajjanar added.

The Commissioner asked the women to download the application on their mobile phones so as to be familiar with various initiatives taken for their safety.

