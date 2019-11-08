Safeguard endowment land: Indrakaran to officials

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy directed officials to initiate stringent action against encroachers of endowments land and file criminal cases against them.

In a special drive, the Endowments Department identified about 2,676 acre of endowments land encroached in Hyderabad and erstwhile Rangareddy districts, and fenced around 181 parcels of land. The Minister, speaking at a review meeting with the department officials here on Friday, also approved a proposal to take up construction of commercial complexes in vacant lands belonging to the department at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Indrakaran said transparency must be ensured in lease and auction of endowment land, rectification of land records and other related issues. He stated that lethargy on part of the officials in protecting endowment land will not be tolerated. Besides assuring rewards to encourage efficient employees in protecting the land, he warned stringent action against those who are negligent.

With the special anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts reaping good results, the Minister wanted the officials to do the same in the remaining districts too. He directed them to reclaim the endowments properties from encroachers with the help of police and revenue officials, if required, and take necessary protection measures to safeguard the vacant lands. He also asked them to ensure purification of all land records pertaining to the department.

Indrakaran asked the officials to identify vacant endowments properties and prepare an action plan to earn revenue from these. In case of any construction taken up by encroachers in endowments lands, the officials were directed to get power and drinking water supplies disconnected. Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar and other officials were present at the meeting.

