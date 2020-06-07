Safeguard SSC exams question papers: DGE

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has directed all district educational officers to give necessary instructions to custodians and joint custodians to monitor and safeguard the SSC Public Exams question papers in the storage points.

In a proceeding issued on Sunday, the DGE instructed officials to give wide publicity regarding postponement of the remaining SSC Public Exams.

The authorities concerned were told to preserve the OMRs and blank stationery i.e. main answer books, additional answer books and graph at the exam centres safely. They were also instructed to preserve thermal screening kits, masks, sanitisers, hand gloves etc.

