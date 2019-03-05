Safety awards for SCR staff

By | Published: 1:56 am

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway General Manager, Gajanan Mallya, on Tuesday presented ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards to 13 employees for displaying alertness while on duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions, according to a press release.

He also conducted a detailed review meeting on safety, punctuality and on-going project works of the zone and advised all the Divisional Railway Managers (DRM) to accord top priority for safety and punctuality of train services.

Mallya instructed officials to intensify the safety inspections of identified vulnerable sections specially focusing on track maintenance, signalling systems and welding failures. He said all the gate men, track men, loco pilots and guards should be regularly counselled through seminars and workshops to improve awareness on safety aspects.