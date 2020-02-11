Safety Clubs for women, children launched in Hyderabad colleges

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Women Safety Wing has initiated a pilot programme of launching public safety clubs for women and children in five colleges in the city.

The pilot project was started with the help of an NGO at Sri Vivekananda Institute of Engineering and Technology here on Tuesday in presence of British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dr Andrew Fleming.

‘Safety Club’ for girls and women in each educational institution will be established to create an awareness on various safety issues within the colleges as well as in their neighbourhood. The club members will be the facilitator, who would bridge the gap between the youth in need of support, and existing response mechanisms (police, legal aid, public health and education) available in the city for addressing the safety issues.

Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy mooted the idea of forming safety clubs in all the government and government aided high schools, colleges and universities in the State in order to create awareness and having ownership for various issues relating to public safety among student communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Swati Lakra, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order, and In-charge of Women Safety), said, “After listening to the young audience, I feel motivated and encouraged that we can make Telangana a safer place for girls and women. Women safety team is going to work closely with young students to ensure safety and security of girls”.

Dr.Andrew Fleming said, “It is the need of the hour to give the power to youth to take on the responsibilities of making our community safer place for girls and women. Safety club will be a great opportunity to channelise the youth energies in addressing girls’ safety issues”.

The colleges, which are part of the pilot project on ‘volunteering programme’, are Badruka College of Commerce And Arts, Arora Degree and PG College, Jagruti Degree and PG College, Sreyas Institute of Engineering and Technology and Indira Priyadarshini Govt Degree College for Women.

