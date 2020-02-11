‘Safety Clubs’ to be set up in Hyderabad colleges on Tuesday

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: In yet another initiative by the Telangana Police, ‘Safety Clubs’ will be launched in five colleges in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

These clubs with the students as members will work towards safety of women, security and other issues related to women. These clubs will be launched at an event in the Swamy Vivekananda Institute of Technology at Patny.

After the success of pro-women initiatives including She Teams and Hawk Eye, the police have come up with the novel idea of Safety Clubs.

