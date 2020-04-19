Safety gear donated to Cyberabad Police

By | Published: 12:42 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: In a bid to render a helping hand and give safety shield to officers on the field, Novartis donated masks, sanitisers, gloves and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Cyberabad Police here on Saturday.

Naveen Gullapalli, Head Novartis Hyderabad Centre, Ganpat Anchaliya, Global Head Finance, Sunil Sachdeva, Global HR head and Hyderabad CSR head, handed over 95,000 three-layered masks, 4000 sanitisers of 200 ml each, 2,000 N-95 masks, 200 PPE kits, 2,500 latest gloves to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Also read Hyderabad-based aerospace firm develops advanced ventilator

Masks, sanitisers and other material would be distributed to the police personnel, who are been risking their lives and discharging their duty to keep people safe, a press release said.

Sajjanar appreciated the gesture of Naveen Gullapalli and others and urged people to follow lockdown norms seriously to avoid the spread of Covid-19 virus. Meanwhile, the BJP IT cell and social media in-charge Sasikanth handed over sanitisers to Sajjanar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .