Safety glasses supplied to police personnel in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:32 pm 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday distributed safety glasses to policemen posted at check-posts set up by the City Police at different places.

The glasses were provided to constables, Head Constables and Sub-inspectors. “The policemen are spending more time at check-posts while performing their duty, so we provided them glasses to safeguard them,” said Anjani Kumar.

He also visited an exhibition at Abid’s Road junction, where greeting cards made by around 950 students from 10 schools to express their gratitude to the police and health officers, were displayed.

