Safety pin removed from 8-month-old baby at Osmania General Hospital

By | Published: 4:56 pm 5:31 pm

Hyderabad: The surgeons of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) saved the life of eight-months-old male baby who was brought to the hospital with an open edged safety pin that got lodged in the infant’s chest. Within a short span of 15 minutes after admission, the surgeons from Gastroenterology wing led by Dr. Ramesh Kumar removed the safety pin from the baby’s chest through minimally invasive endoscopy.

It all started on Monday, when Chandrashekhar and Anusha, residents of Kondannaguda village, Mahabubnagar, realised that their baby had accidentally swallowed a safety pin. The parents rushed the baby to a local diagnostic centre where imaging tests confirmed their suspicion.

With time running out, the local doctors referred the infant to Niloufer Hospital. “The doctors at Niloufer referred the baby boy to OGH and the infant was brought to OGH on Monday afternoon. Our team removed the safety pin within minutes in the emergency wing at the Gastroenterology block,” said Superintendent, OGH, Dr. G. Nagender.

“In a way, the baby was lucky because the pin was not closed and instead of getting lodged in the stomach region, it got stuck in the chest part. There was no damage done to the stomach region of the baby and the procedure was taken-up in the nick of time,” Dr. Nagender said. Congratulating the team of surgeons for performing the procedure, he said the infant’s health was stable and would be discharged at the earliest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter