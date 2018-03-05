Saffron surge in Northeast

Published: 11:25 pm 11:24 pm

Yet another Left citadel has crumbled. After West Bengal, it is now the turn of Tripura, a tiny Northeast State under the Communist rule for nearly a quarter of a century, to fall. The stunning victory of the BJP in Tripura, edging out the CPI (M), will have huge ramifications for national politics. The poll results in the Northeast States of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya confirm unmistakable signs of the saffron surge in the region. The victory in Assam two years ago was a turning point and served as a gateway for BJP’s march to dominate the region, a scenario unthinkable even a few years ago. The Congress has only itself to blame for its decimation in Tripura and its inability to strike alliances with regional players in the other States of the region. With all the three States in its kitty, the BJP has once again demonstrated its tactical abilities, alliance-building skills, flexibility and above all the commitment of its indefatigable election machinery. By importing leaders from other parties and showing flexibility in ideological positioning, it has shown that smarter candidate selection holds the key in a region where personalities matter more than ideological platforms and party symbols. From losing deposits in almost all the seats it contested in the previous Assembly polls to capturing power with a clear majority, the BJP’s feat in Tripura is nothing short of a miracle.

Though veteran Marxist Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has a clean image, growing unemployment and lack of development in the State had turned the youth restive. Moreover, the BJP ran an effective campaign, promising connectivity and integration of the region to the rest of the country and projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the symbol of development. Its ‘Act East’ policy, envisaging an aggressive push for road and railway infrastructure and boosting the regional economy, has delivered rich electoral dividends. The Left parties, now left with only Kerala in their armour, have been suffering a steady erosion of their support base across the country. The Marxist party needs to do candid introspection on the reasons for its near decimation from the country’s political landscape. The CPI (M) has nine members in the present Lok Sabha, down from 16 in the previous House while its national vote share has shrunk from 5.33% in 2009 to 3.28% in 2014. A clear disconnect with aspirational middle-class and the post-liberalisation generation, continued peddling of the worn-out Cold War era narrative fuelled solely by anti-Americanism, failure to recognise the role of the private enterprise in wealth creation and distribution, visceral hatred against the corporates and blind opposition to new technologies and big-ticket projects are some of the factors responsible for the Left parties losing relevance over years.