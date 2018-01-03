Safura recuperating well at Osmania General Hospital

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The nine-year-old girl who underwent a brain surgery on Monday at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) was recuperating well, and by Tuesday was shifted to the normal ward, according to volunteers helping her family.

Safura, who lost her father in a road accident two years ago, suffers from a space occupying lesion (SOL) in her brain. She hails from Nalgonda and is being treated free of cost at OGH, with her mother Sajida Begum, a domestic worker, by her side.

Rizwana and Shoaib Khan, healthcare volunteers from Helping Hands Foundation (HHF), had on Sunday night combed dozens of pharmacies in the city to provide a Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt (VP Shunt) for the surgery, since the procurement of one by OGH under Aarogyasri scheme had failed, reportedly due to shortage of Aarogyasri staff on New Year’s Eve.

The VP Shunt helps drain built-up fluid from the brain to the stomach, from where it is excreted by the body. The operation that Safura underwent at OGH can cost about Rs 1.5 lakh at private hospitals, Mujtaba Askari of HHF said.

The girl will be kept under observation at OGH for another 3-4 days, following which she would be taken for an oncological evaluation at MNJ Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre by HHF volunteers.