Sagar Asia repurposes Hyderabad unit

By | Published: 12:24 am 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Sagar Asia, a supplier for Walmart India, and a part of the latter’s Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme, has revamped its business to manufacture aluminium disinfection tunnels and testing booths amid Covid-19. The company has repurposed its Hyderabad unit and came out with the new products in just two weeks’ time.

Founded in 1977 to create hardware systems in aluminium, the company forayed into aluminium extrusions to supply for both the domestic and export markets, offering a range of products including ladders, extrusions, wind tower internals and aluminium aircraft docking and helicopter maintenance. The company’s integrated factories employ 400 people at Kallakal Village (Manorabad Mandal, Medak District), Telangana.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Sagar Asia swiftly pivoted its product offering and developed aluminium testing booths to aid contactless testing. The company has donated testing booths to both Telangana and AP governments to help ramp up their capacity for Covid-19 testing. The aluminium testing booths are also being used by hospitals and collection centres in the two States. Further, the company is also manufacturing aluminium disinfection tunnels for workers starting to resume work in factories and offices, owing to the increased demand for sanitisation products in hospitals and offices.

Ananth Sagar, head, Business Development – Retail and E-Commerce, Sagar Asia, told Telangana Today, “We witnessed that there was a huge demand for efficient, contactless Covid-19 testing in India and we wanted to help the government in the best of our capabilities. Our strong 100-member R&D team comprising engineers worked on several prototypes and models. Since we had some previous experience of building aluminium chambers and security cabins, we were able to come up with the Covid-19 aluminium testing booths with some modifications. Further, we also realised that with the offices starting to reopen, reliable sanitisation equipment will become very key. Foreseeing this shift, we also decided to add our contactless hand sanitiser stands and aluminium sanitiser tunnels to our product offerings.”

He added, “We are a registered supplier with Walmart Best Price since 2017 and have been supplying aluminium ladders to their stores across India. The company is also in discussion with its HoReCa (Hotel/Restaurant/Catering) channels to supply disinfectant tunnels.”

The Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme was launched in December 2019 to train and prepare 50,000 Indian small businesses to ‘Make in India’ for global supply chains.

Wider market base

Over the years, Sagar Asia has branched out to several verticals including aluminium extrusions; household, commercial and industrial ladders; scaffolding and other industrial products; aircraft docking vertical; aluminium doors and windows; and wind tower internals.

“We have worked with the aviation authorities in Malaysia when we supplied them the aircraft docking. In India, we have also worked with Boeing and Air India. The company has also been supplying wind tower internals to major wind power companies in India. It supplies aluminium ladder and platform for wind towers. We have worked with Suzlon and Siemens Gamesa,” he informed.

The company has an integrated plant at Kallakal spread over one lakh sq ft to make extrusions, a 20,000 sq ft unit for ladders, a 60,000 sq ft plant to make wind tower internals and scaffolding (including robotic welding), and an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) unit for a US company.

“We have a warehouse and a marketing office in Middle East. We are looking at setting up an assembly unit there for ladders and scaffolding. We will continue to export extrusions to the region. We are also exporting to the US by entering into a partnership with a company there. We are getting enquiries from Australia and we plan to expand there. We have a global partnership with Walmart that is helping us sell ladders in large markets,” he informed.

Driving innovation

On new product development, he said, “We are looking at contact-less door opener, which can be opened with legs. We are also developing a laser cut metal profile that can be used to access lift or ATM buttons. We are also developing aluminium partition. These are primarily to serve the Covid-19 needs in the near-term.”

In terms of automation, Sagar added, the ladder unit is already semi-automated and scaffolding unit uses robotic welding. There is an increase in productivity due to automation. Going forward, the company is looking at bringing 50-60 per cent of automation in its entire manufacturing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .