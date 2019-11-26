Saha is superman behind the stumps, says Ramakrishnan Sridhar

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: For Ramakrishnan Sridhar, the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens was a different test but in the end India raced away to an innings win in three days.

“As a fielding coach, there were a lot of challenges as we were entering into a zone where we were not there before and we didn’t know what was ahead of us. We started practicing at Indore itself. There were different challenges, like conditions, the light factor, visibility issue and I’m glad the boys rose to the occasion and put up a good show as far as catching was concerned,” said Sridhar in an interview here on Monday.

Sridhar felt that the boys were so professional and his job was only to provide the feedback. “They took the decisions how to go about and how to position. As a coach my job was to empower with necessary information. They could see the pink ball travelling to the slips fast unlike the red ball which dies while coming to the slips. The pink ball was swinging even after it left the bat. The background was very hazy because of the twilight time. We practiced all these things and they were quick to pick the nuances to understand the requirements, especially Rohit (Sharma), Virat (Kohli), (Wriddhiman) Saha. They were absolutely magnificent.”

The coach said they had their own preparations for this special Test. “Mentally we played as if we were playing red ball. It was a great spectacle at Eden Gardens, thanks to Sourav Ganguly. Strategically, as Virat mentioned on Sunday, the first session was like second session and the second session was like the first session. The boys mentally adjusted to the situation. The pacers were fresh for second session so that they could swing the ball as it helps the fast bowlers because of the breeze coming in the evening.”

Sridhar added that Wriddhiman Saha was just magnificent. “He was a superman behind the stumps. There can a lot of adjectives to describe how good he is. He is a complete wicketkeeper. The way he positions himself, his alignment with the bowlers, how he reads the wickets, follow-up position, his glove work something which is spectacular. The catch to dismiss Mahmudullah in the first innings was brilliant as he dived in front of first slip and plucked off the catch. Every youngster can learn something from Saha.”

According to Sridhar, the reasons for the Virat Kohli’s men to be No.1 team in the world is because the X-factor. They relentlessly perform for excellence. It comes from captain Kohli himself and to an extent Ravi Shastri. I remember in 2014, when he (Shastri) took over, he said this team will not put a foot backwards. Kohli is the one who wants to take the team forward. He is so passionate about his leadership and his game. Most importantly the team members are true professionals. They are honest and fearless. They don’t compromise on hard work. It is all about winning. We are No. 1 team in the world. We learn from every single session. They play for each other. The fast bowlers help each other. Shami played a perfect foil to Ishant, who took wickets at the other end in Kolkata. We have bowlers who create so many opportunities that give the fielders to show their skills.”

What excites Sridhar is the evolution of fast bowlers. “Full credit should go to Bharat Arun. His dream was to produce a pool of fast bowlers, who could blast out the opposition. He has been working on this project since 2008 from the NCA days. In the last two years, the Indian pacers have reached a new high. He knows about the workload of a pace bowler. It excites everyone that Indian pace bowlers are able to do in world cricket. Shastri would always say this how the West Indies did in 80s or the Aussies in 90s. Now, we are doing to other teams. It is a proud moment. Arun’s role has been massive, to give them the space and workload. We are ready for New Zealand tour next. The hosts will be in dilemma. They can’t prepare a green wicket anymore.”

