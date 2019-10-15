Saha is the best in business: Sadanand Vishwanath

By | Published: 12:15 am 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: Much before the first Test started in Visakhapatnam, skipper Virat Kohli had rated Wriddhiman Saha as the best wicketkeeper of the world. A few eyebrows were raised when the flamboyant and inconsistent Rishabh Pant was sidestepped and Saha was given the chance to keep the wickets in the South Africa Test series.

“His keeping credentials are for everyone to see. He has done well with the bat whenever he got a chance. It was unfortunate that he was out with an injury. According to me, he is the best keeper in the world,’’ said Kohli.

Saha justified the confidence shown on him by the MSK Prasad-led National selection committee and think-tank of Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. The 34-year-old Bengal keeper was the cynosure in the second Test in Pune. His brilliant keeping and catching forced the pandits to declare him as one of the best in business.

His diving catches, both on off and leg side off pace bowler Umesh Yadav, spoke of his high class keeping.

In fact, Yadav acknowledged Saha’s brilliance behind the stumps. “I think I should treat him for those wickets down leg-side and that first catch, and I think those two wickets are Wriddhi bhai’s wickets,” said Yadav.

Former Indian Test stumper Sadanand Vishwanath had also no hesitation by saying Saha is the best wicketkeeper in the world.

“I have been always impressed with his technique, his movements. I always like his overall role as wicketkeeper-batsman. He is also handy playing the second new ball. I used to watch him play representing Bengal in Ranji Trophy before he made it to the Indian team.

“He has a got a lovely pair of hands. His glove work and footwork are impeccable. His keeping to the spinners has been of high quality. He stays down and gets up with the ball. He has also shown clean hands against fast bowlers,’’ said the 56-year-old veteran, whose stumping to dismiss former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad off leg spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan in 1992 Champions Trophy tournament in Melbourne is still vivid in memory.

Vishwanath said Saha, if fit, should be a regular member of the Indian team. “The Indian team and most of the teams, of late, have been experimenting with makeshift wicketkeepers. They have paid the price and India have realised that Saha is one of the best wicketkeepers in the world. The team think-tank did very well by bringing him back into the squad for the Tests.’’

The former skipper felt Rishabh Pant has to wait. “He can learn a lot from Saha, who is from the old school of wicketkeepers. Pant is no doubt a terrific talent and got the potential to Test wicketkeeper-batsman in years to come, but Saha will kick off for a couple of seasons as he has got the experience and he is physically fit.’’

On the three brilliant catches in Pune, Vishwanath rated the rebound catch off off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dismiss Faf de Plessis as the best. “Taking the rebound of the inside edge off Faf de Plessis’s bat against Ashwin was a tremendous catch. There was a bit of juggling, but he kept his cool and completed the catch with both hands. The catch to dismiss (TB de) Bryun off Umesh Yadav in the first innings was all about athleticism. He took it two-handed diving to his right. He showed the alacrity. Instead of going for a one-handed catch, he plucked it with two hands. Saha looks complete wicketkeeper and right now he is the best wicketkeeper of the world.‘’

He signed off by saying that Pant has to improve on his flexibility. ”He appears a little bit stiff. He has to work a lot on his glove work. For some reasons, I feel he seems over-weight although he is muscular and has got strong legs. I still feel that he has work on his leg movements while keeping, particularly against the spinners.‘’

