Sahasra Reddy takes centre stage

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Marking her entry into performing arts, the arangetram of Sahasra Reddy Boyapally, a 13-year-old sishya of danseuse Smitha Madhav was held at Dr Ambedkar Open University’s auditorium at Jubilee Hills recently. The daughter of Vandana and Prabhakar Reddy, Sahasra has been learning the art form since she was 7, and is currently is on the quest to perfect Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music at Varna Arts academy.

A student of class eight at Future Kids School, Sahasra has won various accolades, including one at the All India Dance Association competition held at Bhilai. The event saw Sahasra performing Pushpanjali, Alarippu, Jatiswaram, Kriti, Thillana and Keerthanam.Popular Bharatanatyam dancer Shobha Naidu was the guest of honour. Also seen at the event were S Ram Reddy of SMR Holdings, Dr Vamsee Ramaraju of Vamsee International and N Lakshmi Samrajyam of the Telangana State Police.