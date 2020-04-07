‘Sahayam’ in OU provides COVID-19 free mental health tele-counseling

By | Published: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: Sahayam, Centre for Excellence under RUSA 2.0, Osmania University, is offering free tele-counselling to the vulnerable clients under mental stress in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sahayam, In-charge, Director, Prof. C. Beena said that a team of 15 psychology experts is ready to render tele-counseling services through proactive strategies to minimize the impact of psychological stress.

Counselling will focus primarily on cognitive, behavioral and emotional reactions to the current situation including anxiety, fear, helplessness, uncertainty, confusion, stigma, stress and coping with change, loss (of a sense of safety, jobs, loved ones, social connection, opportunities, control), grief, depression, hopelessness, difficulties in interpersonal relationships and other related issues.

“We are going through unprecedented times with no clear road map. Ambiguity and uncertainty about coronavirus and isolation is creating extremely stressful situations. Our thoughts about an event or experience powerfully affect our emotional, behavioral, and physical responses to it through education and awareness, “ she observed.

Team Sahayam has recently undergone 30 hours of training and practice sessions, Prof Beena added

The members include Prof. C. Beena , Surya Shree, Lata Sitaram, G.Cynthia Douglas, Niranjan Reddy Challa, Angela David, V. Buelah Vennela, Dr.G. Swathi Kumari, Shivani Marripati, Nicholas, E.Jayanthi, S.Dhanunjay, Jayashree and Praveena Chandrashekar.

The telecounselling services will be offered from Monday to Friday on the numbers: 10 am to 12 noon (9848353305), 12 noon to 2 pm (8309661424), 2 pm to 4 pm (7674901954), 4pm to 6 pm (8297976773), 6pm to 8pm (9573027033) and the email: [email protected]

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .