Sahith Mothkuri’s Savaari looks promising

By | Published: 10:17 pm

After proving his mettle with Bandam Regad, director Sahith Mothkuri once again came before the Telugu audience with his upcoming rom com drama titled Savaari starring Nandu and Priyanka Sarma in the lead roles.

The theatrical teaser was launched recently here in the city. Director Tharun Bhascker who graced the occasion, said director Sahith chose a different story track unlike going with the routine and recycled stories.

“Teaser is good and I wish he would surely entertain with his story narrative on the big screen. It is good sign that new lot of talented directors are making big on Telugu cinema screen,” he said while congratulating the technicians and cast in the movie.