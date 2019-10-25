Sahithi downs fighting Rashmikaa for Tennis title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State’s Lakshmi Sahithi Reddy defeated compatriot Shrivalli Rashmikaa in a grueling contest to emerge women’s singles champion in the Bowring Institute CVG Naidu Memorial All India 1 lakh tennis tournament in Bengaluru on Friday.

In the final, where both the Telangana players gave their heart out, the fourth seeded Sahithi recorded 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 victory over the qualifier Rashmikaa.

Results: Final: Lakshmi Sahithi Reddy (TS) (4) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa (TS) (Q) 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1.

