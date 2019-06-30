Sai Atchyut bags chess title

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: B Sai Atchyut won the Telangana State Youth Under-25 Chess Championship held at TSCA Office on Sunday. He won the title with a total of 6.5 points from seven rounds. The top four winners will represent the State in the National Youth Chess Championship.

Top four winners: 1, B Sai Atchyut (6.5), 2. Pavan Teja Medam (6),3. Sibi Srinivas Einstein (5.5), 4.Akira Sowmyanath (5.5).

