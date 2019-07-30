Sai Dedeepya in pre-quarters

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s upcoming tennis player Y Sai Dedeepya advanced into the pre-quarterfinals of the AITA Rs 1 lakh women’s tennis tournament at Lake View Tennis Academy in the city on Tuesday. In the first round match, Dedeepya downed Maharashtra’s Richa Chougale 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). She will meet fellow State player Nidhi Chilumala in the pre-quarters.

