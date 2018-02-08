Sai Dharam Tej looking for better roles

By | Published: 11:09 pm 10:16 pm

Sai Dharam Tej accepts that his last four films were flops and so, he has high expectations on Intelligent as it is a VV Vinayak directorial. As the film is hitting the screens today, the actor spoke to the media about his ups and downs, and how ‘intelligent’ is he.

Dharam had a lot of expectations on Jawaan. He expected that the film would give him a break but the film failed to do well at the box office. Critics and well-wishers believe that it is the effect of the image he already has, which fails to pull audience to the theatres.

When asked about this, the actor said, “I liked the story and so, I expected that it would do big. Any actor will do a film expecting that it would give them a break. Most of the times, what we think doesn’t happen. I am still working towards the best and I hope things will change, soon.”

The mega family lad is keen on utilising every chance he gets to prove himself, instead of waiting for something that he actually wants. “I believe in this and keep taking up every offer I get. I think that’s how a few mistakes have happened. I neither interfered in the script nor insisted the makers go for changes. I’m not sure where things have gone wrong. A movie is a collective effort and when it goes wrong, everybody has to take the blame. I am looking forward to getting good roles to perform,” he added.

In Intelligent, in two different songs, Dharam will be seen donning two popular get-ups of both his uncles, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Sai Dharam has been remaking and dancing to the tunes of Chiranjeevi’s songs. With Chammaku Chammaku, he completes four successful remakes. When asked if he is the one who comes with the idea of remaking songs, Dharam says that it’s the directors who want him to do remake songs.

He further added that Intelligent is a totally commercial role which has all kinds of elements. “It’s both VV Vinayak and the story that attracted me. He has made many blockbuster hits and working under him was like a dream come true for me. When he was on the sets, the premises would be every pleasant and peaceful. Whatever he used to say, there was a smile on his lips, always,” said the young actor.