Sai Eshwar, Karthika emerge carrom champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:36 pm

Hyderabad: Second-seeded Sai Eshwar from V-10 defeated B Akash from AWASA with 14-08, 09-14 and 21-07 to lift the junior boys title at the Telangana State Age Group Inter-District Carrom Championship held under the auspices of Carrom Association of Telangana at Golden Rose High School on Sunday.

Meanwhile, C Karthika Varsha of NASR School downed K Nandini of AWASA in straight sets (15-12; 18-05) to lift the junior girls title.

Results: Junior boys final: Sai Eshwar (V-10) bt B Akash (AWASA) 14-08; 09-14; 21-07; Semis: Sai Eshwar bt C Mourya (V-10) 23-00; 14-06; B Akash bt B Jaishwanth (AWASA) 02-25; 10-09; 13-10;

Junior girls final: C Karthika Varsha (NASR) bt K Nandini (AWASA) 15-12; 18-05; Semis: C Karthika Varsha bt C Deepthi (AWASA) 17-12; 21-09; K Nandini bt K Navitha (AWASA) 20-00; 16-10.

Sub-junior boys final: B Jaishwanth (AWASA) bt V Shiva Prasad (AWASA) 18-07; 16-06; Semis: B Jaishwant bt M Prasad (AWASA) 17-11; 22-05; V Shiva Prasad bt Moquees Ahmed (MNCL) 17-00; 22-00;

Sub-junior girls final: C Saikeerthana (AWASA) bt V Shirisha (AWASA)17-06; 19-12; Semis: C Saikeerthana bt J Venkata Lakshmi (AWASA) 17-14; 04-16; 12-07; V Shirisha bt G Naina (Bhavans)16-11; 21-11;

Youth boys final: B Nitin Goud (Ind)bt Ch Sai Charan (MNCL) 25-14; 21-19; Semis: B Nitin Goud bt I Surya (Ind) 25-00; 25-09; Ch Sai Charan bt Purushotham (ACCA) 25-02; 19-07;

Youth girls final: G Archana (AWASA) bt Joycee (Bhavans) 25-00; 25-00; Semis: G Archana bt J Venkata Lakshmi (AWASA) 16-15; 24-08; Joycee bt V Indira Priyadarshini (CBIT) 11-25; 20-16; 24-07;

Cadet boys final: R Shiva (AWASA) bt N Charan (AWASA) 24-00; 17-08; Semis: R Shiva bt M Shiva Murthy (AWASA) 22-00; 25-02; N Charan (AWASA) bt Y Madhu Babu (AWASA) 22-00; 21-06;

Cadet girls final: G Bhargavi (AWASA) bt C Srivalli (V-10) 08-11; 18-13; 18-12; Semis: G Bhargavi bt B Mounika (AWASSA) 22-00; 25-03; C Srivalli bt C Saikeerthana (AWASA)25-00; 13-14; 21-07.

