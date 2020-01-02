Sai Karteek cruises into semis

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Telangana’s young tennis talent G Sai Karteek Reddy cruised into the semifinals of the All India National Ranking Tennis Tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over State compatriot Hevanth Kumar at Lake View Tennis Academy on Wednesday.

Earlier, Karteek thrashed Andhra player Fayaz Hussain 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and defeated Vasanth Kumar (Karnataka) 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. Sai recently emerged runner-up in men’s singles and won the title in the men’s doubles category at the AITA All India National Ranking Tennis Tournament in Bhubaneswar.

