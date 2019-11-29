Sai Karteek finishes runner-up

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s promising tennis player G Sai Karteek Reddy finished runner-up in the AITA All India National Ranking Tennis Tournament that concluded at Lake View Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Friday.

The second-seeded Karteek put on a tough fight against Tamil Nadu’s Siddhartha KS Arya before going down 4-6, 4-6 to settle for the second place. Earlier on Thursday, he secured a hard-fought 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Parikshit Somani from Assam to get into the final.

