Sai Nihar, Raj Lakshmi hog limelight in swimming competition

Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Sai Nihar Bikkina from The Creek Planet School Bachupally and Raj Lakshmi Gogalupaati from Om Vidyalaya Mansurabad underlined their supremacy in the swimming competition in the Hyderabad edition of Sports For All (SFA) at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Friday.

Sai cornered the gold medal with an impressive timing of 27:90 seconds in the under-16 boys’ 50m freestyle competition. In the under-16 girls’ 50m freestyle, Om Vidyalaya’s Raj Lakshmi Gogalupaati took a time of 32:94 seconds to finish on top of the podium

Ishan Dubey of Oakridge International School Newton Campus logged in his name on the medal tally after he completed his 50m swim in 29:80

seconds to win the gold in the U-14 boys’ freestyle category. Katyayani Golem of Vidyaranya High School (Saifabad) emerged as the

best swimmer in the under-14 girls’ freestyle event finishing her quota of 50 metres in a time of 28:60 seconds.

Meanwhile, Young cagers from Delhi Public School hammered Phoenix Green International School 25-6 to win the gold in the under-14 boys

basketball championship. In the under-14 boys handball, Future Kids School Puppalaguda outclassed Olivemount Global School 6-0 to win the gold medal.

Important results: Swimming: U-18 Boys 50m freestyle: 1. Aryan Mohit Konyala (World One School, Kondapur)- 0:45:49s, 2. Bharat Kumar Donikena (Meluha International School); U-18 girls 50m freestyle: 1. Keerthi Devendra Bolusani (Prerna Waldorf School) 0:50:29s; U-16 boys 50m freestyle: 1. Sai Nihar Bikkina (The Creek Planet School, Bachupally)- 0:27:90s, 2. Pranay Sai Nardagiri (Oakridge International School Newton Campus), 3. Duansh Sharma (Delhi Public School Hyderabad); U-16 girls 50m freestyle: 1. Raj Lakshmi Gogalupaati (Om Vidyalaya Mansurabad)- 0:32:94s; 2. Kashyapi Vishal Galvankar (Johnson Grammar School), 3. Adhya Balakrishnan Beeravalli (Glendale Academy Suncity); U-14 boys 50m freestyle: 1, Ishan Dubey (Oakridge International School Newton Campus)- 0:29:80s, 2. Navaneeth Bala Sai Srikar Madam (Johnson Grammar School), 3. Sesidhar Reddy Karumuru (Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya Sainikpuri); U-14 girls 50m freestyle: 1. Katyayani Golem (Vidyaranya High School Saifabad) 0:28:60s, 2. Vritti Agarwal (Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Atmakuri Rama Rao School, Jubilee Hills), 3. Toomukunta Yogithaa Reddy (Johnson Grammar School CBSE); U-12 boys 50m freestyle: 1. Goutham Shashi Vardhan Baggu (SR Digi School Secunderabad)- 0:33:08s, 2. Jordan Dominic Franklin- Delhi Public School, 3. Varshith Dhulipudi- Pragathi Central School; U-12 girls 50m freestyle: 1. Rajsri Laasya Gogulapaati (OM Vidyalayam Mansurabad)- 0:32:64s, 2. Preethika Manduri (Army Public School, Golconda), 3. Vedasri Uppala (Chirec International School CBSE).

