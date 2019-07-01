Sai Pallavi to woo Telugu audience again

By | Published: 5:46 pm

With the movie Fidaa, she established a place in the hearts of Telugu audience. Learning Telugu language to dubbing her own voice for the roles, Sai Pallavi has nearly owned Telugu as much as her native language. Now, to cater novelty-loving Telugu audience, her Malayalam thriller Athiran is being dubbed into Telugu and will be released soon. The movie features Sai Pallavi, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni in prominent roles.

Directed by Vivek, Athiran has clocked a blockbuster at the box office when it released in Malayalam recently. Jayanth Arts’ AK Kumar, Annamreddy Krishna Kumar, G Ravikumar are producing the Telugu version. “The story is based on true incidents that happened in Kerala back in 1970. Both Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni are familiar to the Telugu audience. Ghibran, who is working on Prabhas’ Saaho, has composed the background music. Dubbing work is currently going on. We are planning to release the movie in the last week of August. The Telugu trailer will be out soon,” the makers said.

Other characters in the movie also include Renji Panicker, Leona Lishoy, Shanthi Krishna.Sai Pallavi, a doctor by profession, is among the most sought-after actors in the south Indian film industry after she proved her talent with her acting prowess and dance moves. She is currently busy doing a handful of projects in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. She has already signed a project with director Sekhar Kammula in the upcoming untitled love story starring opposite Naga Chaitanya.