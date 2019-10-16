Sai Pallavi’s Anukoni Athidhi to be out in November

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Sai Pallavi’s Anukoni Athidhi will be releasing in Telugu states on November 15. The movie originally made in Malayalam with the title Athiran was a massive hit in Kerala. Sai Pallavi who was last seen in Suriya’s political thriller Nanda Gopal Krishna (NGK) is also doing a couple of Telugu projects – one with Sekhar Kammula and another with Venu Udugula for Virata Parvam 1992.

Anukoni Athidhi features Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni star in prominent roles. Directed by Vivek, the psychological thriller is being presented by Deepa Surender Reddy and produced by Annamreddy Krishna Kumar. The story is based on true incidents which occurred in Kerala, way back in 1970.

Not just Sai Pallavi, both Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni are familiar to Telugu audience. Ghibran, who is worked for Prabhas’ Saaho, has composed the background music. Renji Panicker, Leona Lishoy, Shanti Krishna and others are also part of the movie. The movie has completed its censor formalities and ready for the release. Cinematography is by Anu Moothedath.

There have been reports that Sai Pallavi was first approached by the makers of Dear Comrade to play the female lead role. However, she is learnt to have turned down the offer citing too many intimate scenes.