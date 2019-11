Sai Prachothan slams ton in DPS’ win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:11 pm

Hyderabad: Sai Prachothan slammed a century (110) while Prithvi added 58 as their side Delhi Public School, Nacharam defeated Vignan Vidyalaya by 175 runs in the HCA under-16 one day league cum knockout championship on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Delhi Public School Nacharam 299/5 in 50 overs (Sai Prachothan 110, Prithvi 58; Sai Pavan Kumar 3/55) bt Vignan Vidyalaya 124 in 37.3 overs (Ajay 56 not out); Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya 155 in 35 overs (Pradhu 3/29) bt P Obul Reddy PS 135 in 39 overs; Jahnavi Junior College 176/5 in 40 overs (Ruthwik Yadav 64no, Nitin Sai Yadav 94; CH Madhuveer Reddy 4/23) bt All Saints HS 99/10 in 40 overs (Pranav Aditya 33, Rohit Reddy 4/17).

