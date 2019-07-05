Sai Pranay scores double ton

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: A Sai Pranay hit an aggressive double ton (203 no) off 167 balls as Hyderabad Bottling drew with India Cement and bagged three first innings points on the third and final day in the HCA A-1 Division three-day League match on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jai Hanuman team secured an all-important 101-run first innings lead against Andhra Bank, thanks to Hyderabad Ranji batsman Rohit Rayudu’s (113) century. C Hitesh Yadav (5/97) and Amol Shinde (3/56) bagged crucial wickets but it was not enough for the Andhra Bank.

In another match, Sireesh Goud hit 160 as MP Colts took a first innings lead of 186 runs against Cambridge XI. Cambridge XI in the second innings scored 235/3 in 48.1 overs as Nitish Reddy top-scored with 112 runs before the match was drawn.

Brief scores

Group I (Pool A): Deccan Chronicle 368 in 125.4 overs drew with Sporting XI 260/5 in 77 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 47 no); R Dayanand 137 in 47.2 overs & 27/1 in 8 overs drew with SCRSA 340/8 decl in 81.5 overs; BDL 334 in 97.5 overs drew with EMCC 111/3 in 42 overs (Md Asaduddin 35); Andhra Bank 368 in 89 overs & 46/0 in 5.3 overs (Ronald Roy Rodrigues 31no) drew with Jai Hanuman 457 in 114.3 overs(Rohit Rayudu 113, K Sumanth 90, N Surya Teja 44, C Hitesh Yadav 5/97, Amol Shinde 3/56); SBI 159/4 in 42 overs (T Suman 54) vs Income Tax.

Group I (Pool B): Evergreen 431 in 109.3 overs drew with Continental 108/4 in 61 overs (G Sankreet 33no); Cambridge XI 279 in 69.5 overs & 235/3 in 48.1 overs (Nitish Reddy 112, J Mallikarjun 73) drew with MP Colts 465 in 122.2 overs (Sireesh Goud 160, Gireesh 61, Satwick 5/84); Hyderabad Bottling 475/9decl in 119.5 overs & 335/2 in 66 overs (A Sai Pranay 203 no, Harsh Jhunjhunwala 57) drew with India Cement 189 in 72.3 overs (Sagar Chourasia 77, Syed Chand Pasha 4/67, Ashish Katipally 3/44).

Top performers

Centurions:A Sai Pranay 203 no, Sireesh Goud 160, Rohit Rayudu 113, Nitish Reddy 112



Five or more wickets

Satwick 5/84, C Hitesh Yadav 5/97