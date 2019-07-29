Sai, Shiva clinch Telangana chess titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:39 pm

Hyderabad: S Shiva and Chidvilash Sai emerged open category and under-15 champions respectively in the Telangana State Open under-15 Chess Championship held at Lal Bahadur Stadium.

Shiva was adjudged the winner in a tie-break against V Varun after the completion of five rounds. In the under-15 category, Chidvilash Sai battled past Karthik Arige in a tie-break to win the title.

KA Siva Prasad, vice president, Telangana State Chess Association and Raja Rithwik Telangana’s International Master attended the prize distribution programme.

Winners: Open category: 1. S Shiva, 2. V Varun, 3. Amitpal Singh; U-15: 1. Chidvilash Sai, 2. Karthik Arige, 3. Naga Laxmi Seelam.