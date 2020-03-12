Sai Srinivas’s Alludu Adhurs to be a summer treat

By | Published: 7:24 pm

After thumping success with horror thriller Rakshasudu, actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is eyeing another box office hit, this time with director Santosh Srinivas. Rose to fame with his works — Kandireega and Rabhasa, the director is known for crafting hilarious family entertainers.

Santosh is taken enough time to script Alludu Adhurs starring Bellamkonda Srinivas. The movie, eight film in the actor’s career, is billed to be a perfect family entertainer. Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel are the leading ladies of the movie. The film’s title is announced as Alludu Adhurs and the makers have also locked the release date April 30.

This is going to be a perfect summer treat for family audience. Of course, the film has various elements to please wide range audiences. Bellamkonda Srinivas looks stylish in the title poster where he is seen gazing at girls surrounding him. Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel are the heroines opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas.

Subrahmanyam Gorrela bankrolls the film under Sumanth Movie Productions Banner. Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood and Vennela Kishore are the other prominent cast of the film and has top technicians like ace composer Devi Sri Prasad scoring the music and Chota K Naidu handling cinematography. Alludu Adhurs shoot is presently progressing in Hyderabad where the unit is canning important scenes on the lead cast.

