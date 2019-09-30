Saidi Reddy, BJP nominee file papers for Huzurnagar bypoll

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Suryapet: TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy and BJP nominee Kota Rama Rao were among the 76 candidates who filed their nomination papers on Monday for the byelection to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on October 21.

Huzurnagar was abuzz with political activity on the last day of filing of nominations with several State level leaders of TRS, Congress, TDP, BJP and CPI (M) descending on the town to accompany their respective candidates for the filing of nominations.

Elaborate arrangements were made at the Tahsildar’s office in anticipation of the large number of candidate wanting to file nominations papers. On the last day alone, 109 sets of nominations were received by the Returning Officer.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate N Uttam Padmavathi filed her second set of nomination papers during the day. TDP candidate Chava Kiranmayi, accompanied by TTDP president L Ramana, filed her nomination papers before the Returning Officer. CPI (M) candidate Parepally Shanker Rao also filed his nomination in the company of CPI (M) State secretary Thammineni Veerabadhram, while BJP State president K Laxman accompanied his party’s candidate to the Tahsildar’s office.

Besides the party nominees, 50 farmers from Chithalapalem, Vellatur and Mattampally also filed their nomination papers to record their protest for better compensation for their lands submerged under Pulichinthala project and delay in issuance of pattadar passbooks.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 3.

