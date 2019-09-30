Saidi Reddy files nomination for Huzurnagar bypoll

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Suryapet: Minister for Power G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said the results of the by-election in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency would decide the direction of development in the area.

“If TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy wins the by-election, the people of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency would benefit, and if the Congress candidate Uttam Padmavathi wins, it would benefit only the family of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy,” the Minister said, speaking to the media after Saidi Reddy filed his nomination papers at the tahsildar’s office at Huzurnagar.

Stating that Uttam Kumar Reddy had mortgaged the interests of the constituency with Andhra leaders during the Congress rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said people had realised and were already discussing this issue that would ultimately lead to the victory of TRS candidate. The Pulichinthala project issue is the best example of attitude of Congress leaders, he added.

The Minister said TRS government had succeeded in providing irrigation facility to the tail end areas under left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. “The farmers are eagerly waiting to vote for TRS candidate due to this gesture of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao towards them,” he said.

He said Uttam Kumar Reddy had never bothered about solving the issues of the people and always thought about posts for himself and his family members. He exuded confidence that the people of the constituency would teach a befitting lesson to Uttam Kumar Reddy in this elections as his wife Uttam Padmavathi was contesting as Congress candidate.

Pointing to the overwhelming response from people to his elections campaign, Saidi Reddy said he would use the by-election as an opportunity to work for the development of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. The people of the constituency should reject the candidates of opposition parties, which have turned into anti-development forces.

