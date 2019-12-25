Saikiran Rayaprolu, evoking peals of laughter

By | Published: 7:43 pm

In the fast city of Hyderabad, no trend is perennial — howling into late-night parties to dropping by at a popular ‘dosa bandi’, everything is mired in style. Stand-up comedy scene in the city is over a decade old, with nascent artistes showcasing their knack for making run-of-the-mill life more fascinating.

While open mic sessions were stirring, everybody came out of their cocoons to discover abundant opportunities. In a world full of chaos and hassle, Saikiran Rayaprolu uncovered solace in making people laugh.

Saikiran got onto the bandwagon of comedy about six years ago as he was initially motivated by Russell Peters. “Stand-up is a fairly new thing in the city. However, it is very prevalent in other southern cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. I was always inclined towards it; I would watch videos all day long on YouTube. I really wanted to work on making it colossal, as people always assume the art world is stress-free and comfortable; it is rather scrupulous and baffling with pressure and deadlines. In 2014, I took part in an open mic session, I came out with flying colours; there’s no looking back ever since.”

Most of his shows are typically autobiographic allocating to varied subjects primarily about marriage and how being dark-skinned in our society is a bane. His comic timing and satirical comments are sure to split one’s side. The sounds of laughter, the whistling and cracking up to the most relatable joke with howls and shrieks of hilarity are a delight to watch.

When asked about what he would enjoy doing other than comedy, he chuckles by saying, “Honestly, for an alternative career, I think I would choose being a cool historian or something. Haha!”

Explaining the process of writing, he says, “I find circumstances that are linked to our personalities. I always try to keep my content fresh and to the point. My muse to uncontrollable laughter is personal experience with the most bizarre renditions. I generally pick up content from news and all that is hysterical. I pick up little nuggets from experimenting new jokes at open mics. The whole course then undergoes a trial, and rolling out something different is a part of it.”

Elaborating further, he says, “Comic retorts to sombre events makes it all the more fun. I’m a writer first, then a comedian. I’ve learnt so much from my involvement, and it only gets better now.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter