Sailing coach Suheim Sheikh honoured

Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Suheim Sheikh, a city based sailor and coach was awarded the Pride of Telangana Award for his contribution in producing internationally-acclaimed sailors from deprived backgrounds. He received the award in a function held at HICC on Saturday.

Suheim is training children from deprived backgrounds to compete at international levels through his NGO, The Yacht Club of Hyderabad. His NGO which started with three boats now has a total of 100 boats, making it the largest not for profit training establishment for sailing in India. Suheim also trained six national Champions, 25 national medalists and 10 State Champions.

