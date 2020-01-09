Saina Nehwal enters Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

This is Saina's first win over the South Korea's An Se Young, who got the better of the Indian in the quarterfinals of the French Open last year.

By Author  |  Published: 9th Jan 2020  1:23 pmUpdated: 9th Jan 2020  1:37 pm
File Photo: Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal

 Kuala Lumpur: London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal stormed into the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament with a straight-game win over South Korea’s An Se Young here on Thursday.

The unseeded Indian, who had won the Indonesia Masters last year before going through a rough patch, dispatched Young 25-23 21-12 after a thrilling 39-minute contest.

This is Saina’s first win over the South Korean, who got the better of the Indian in the quarterfinals of the French Open last year.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion will next take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the quarterfinals.

Saina had defeated Lianne Tan of Belgium 21-15 21-17 in the opening round on Wednesday.