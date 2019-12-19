Saina, Pari gorge on special aloo parathas

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Saina Nehwal treated actor Parineeti Chopra with her mother’s special aloo parathas during her visit to visited the ace badminton star’s home in Hyderabad.In a string of photographs, Parineeti and Saina are seen gorging on some hot paranthas. Talking about meeting Saina, Parineeti said: “After meeting her (Saina), I’m nervous about how she will asses everything. I hope the effort makes her happy,” informs Parineeti.”

She says it’s a blessing that Saina’s and her physical attributes match.”There’s so much that goes into playing someone who is so revered for her skills and achievements in a sport. It’s a blessing that our physical attributes match. Now, we will start shooting the historic matches. The real struggle will begin then but I’ve never been more motivated in my life,” she added.

Ever since the actor started shooting for the movie, Parineeti has been updating her fans about her progress training for the role. Sometime ago, the actor had injured herself during training and shared the picture on social media. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a neck cast. Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn’t get an injury, but shit happens. Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again. #SainaNehwalBiopic.”

Saina is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Front Foot Pictures and AGCPL, directed by Amole Gupte. Saina is an upcoming 2020 Indian Hindi-language biographical sports film based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal. It stars Parineeti Chopra who will play the titular role. The film is expected to release in early 2020.

