Saince to expand India operations

Hyderabad: US-based healthcare software solutions company Saince Inc through its Indian arm Saince HealthTech is introducing a healthcare platform Qural, a free-to-subscribe, comprehensive healthcare mobile and desktop application to enable patients, physicians, pharmacies and labs interconnect with each other. Having created a subscriber base of 10,000 in Hyderabad, the company plans to take this to one lakh in next one year as well as launch the app in all the major metros in India.

Raghu Vir, Founder and CEO, Saince Inc, told Telangana Today, “We have designed the platform for all emerging economies across the world. India remains a key market among the emerging economies we want to serve. There are inequalities in the healthcare services, and we want to address this through our platform, removing all geographic barriers. We want to make healthcare more equitable and accessible.”

He added “We have onboarded 200 doctors in Hyderabad so far. We are also collaborating with several hospital chains. Very soon, Yashoda Hospitals could be onboarded. We have also added about 10 diagnostic labs in the city. We will add more in the coming years. We are looking at what value addition they bring onboard. We will remain selective. We will take onboard offline pharmacies so that they can effectively compete with online pharmacies.”

With medical tourism growing in India, patients from Africa and other countries where quality healthcare expertise is lacking, the platform could become a facilitating platform, where patients can reach out to experts and specialists for treatment or surgeries. The company however screens doctors before onboarding each of them.

Seamless platform

Qural enables easy and seamless flow of information across and between stakeholders, critical for patients as well as doctors. It is designed to be a simple dashboard with easy to use features. In beta for a month now, this free to use app, is commercially available in app stores now.

The platform also aims to provide trustworthy healthcare information through its Healthline feature and healthcare videos through HealthTube.

Raghu Vir added, “Unlike other players in the market, we connect each player directly with their peer. Saince continues to invest in new technologies to benefit patient care and doctor communities. We are a promoter funded company and reinvest our profits to augment its business growth. The company has invested over Rs 50 crore to build the platform and drug database technology.”

Patients can search for quality doctors and book appointments directly. They can also save their family’s medical information in a safe and secure location. Records are also shareable with their doctor through the app. Physicians will have the ability to manage their appointments, write e-prescriptions and order for tests for their patients. Qural comes with an in-built electronic drug database which is a first in the industry. Doctors can also use the integrated electronic medical record for documenting the patient care they provide.

He informed, “Our electronic drug database currently has allopathy drugs. Very soon, we will be adding ayurvedic medicines as well.”

Clinical documentation

Saince Inc, which has been offering clinical documentation solutions to hospitals in the US for the last 18 years, is expanding its offerings to Indian hospitals as well. The company provides better tools to hospitals and doctors that help in improving patient outcomes.

“Almost 90 per cent of our clientele is in the US. We work with 150 hospitals and hospital networks in the US. We had also been serving healthcare institutions in South America and South East Asia. We are now focusing on opportunities in India. We are working with ten large hospitals in the country at present,” Raghu Vir added.

There are also plans to expand the cloud medical imaging services in India in the near future.

