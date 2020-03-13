Saiyami Kher bitten by the action bug

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher is back on screen this time with web series Special Ops. The actor shared her excitement about the upcoming project. “I am playing a RAW agent for the first time and the experience was exhilarating. For my role, I did a lot of research and prepared myself physically. I have been getting MMA training. We were trained by a French action director for the scenes and it was a great experience.”

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the eight-episode Hotstar Specials spy action-thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years.”The action genre enthralled me and I couldn’t say no to the series. Also, Neeraj is an amazing director to work with. He has a lot to share when you work with him.”

The actor wishes to take up more action movies in future. Saiyami’s love for cricket is evident in her Instagram bio where she mentions sport and Sachin before her love for chocolates and cinema. “I had the opportunity to play for the Indian Cricket Team but I prioritised acting. I am proud of the choices I made. But I would love to play the role of cricketer in a film.”

After her 2015 debut Telugu movie Rey, Saiyami will be back to Tollywood with Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna. “My character in Special Ops will be helpful as I play a RAW agent again in this movie. I have also been taking Telugu classes to perfect my role in the movie,” said the actor who will be seen performing high-octane action sequences.

