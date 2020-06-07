Saiyami Kher felt liberated to work on ‘Choked’

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher says people always imagined her in glamorous roles but when Anurag Kashyap offered her the part of a working middle class mother in Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, she knew she had landed a good film.

Kher, 28, who made her Hindi film debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, said Kashyap selected her for the role of Sarita Pillai soon after their first meeting, but it took her, co-star Roshan Mathew and scriptwriter Nihit Bhave time to convince him to complete the film.

“No one imagined me to carry off this non-glamorous avatar where people would, for some strange reason, imagine me in awkward special numbers. That’s really not the person I am. Anurag Kashyap backed me on the film when people said ‘why are you taking this one’. He backed me when there were big names saying they wanted to work with him.”

The process of shooting the film was completely different from what Kher’s experience so far, which was to be ready with her lines.

Kashyap, in the same interview, said he would not give them lines as he wanted to extract a performance out of improvisations, something that threw the actors off initially.

“Anurag sir made it so easy on the sets. He would be like you know what you are doing whether we had lines or not. It almost felt like a big rehearsal and AK would forget to call ‘action’ or ‘cut’ and we would keep improvising. It’s so liberating as an actor to get a role like this. It has been completely worth the wait,” she said.