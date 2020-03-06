Saiyami Kher on getting role of undercover agent

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Saiyami Kher says she did in-depth research to get her role of an undercover agent in the espionage thriller Special Ops right.”To prepare for this role, I read a number of journals and tons of articles online about undercover agents and their lives. I also read a book called Inside RAW, which was absolutely great because it gave an incredible bird’s-eye view into the way the operations function without risking national security,” Saiyami said.

“It’s so interesting to learn their stories since they lead normal lives while they’re actually undercover agents. They are so well-informed and have so much knowledge on various subjects, most of which we as regular individuals are completely unaware of,” she added.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the eight-episode Hotstar Specials spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years.

It also features Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and KP Mukherjee. It is slated to go live on March 17 in seven languages on Hotstar VIP.