Sajjanar creates awareness on plasma donation via video

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Taking forward the plasma donation initiative of the Cyberabad Police, Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday released an awareness video aimed at promoting plasma donation.

In the video, the Commissioner talks about how plasma donation can help save lives and in turn bring about smiles and cheers during the times of pandemic. The talks feature Telugu artists and comedians Auto Ramprasad, Getup Srinu and Sudigali Sudheer while the video ends with Sajjanar urging people who recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and donate plasma.

