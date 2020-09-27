Sajjanar stresses need for food conservation

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged youngsters to come forward and actively participate in building a better society. Speaking at the mega food distribution drive during which over 5,000 food packets were distributed to the poor, needy and the destitute, he said, “Food is one of the critical underlying needs of everyone in the society. It is our responsibility to educate the younger generation on the importance of food and how it is essential not to waste it.”

The Dignity Drive Foundation in collaboration with Cyberabad Police launched their second annual mega food distribution drive at the commissioner’s office via webinar. Sajjanar appreciated Renee Grace, founder of the Dignity Drive Foundation and other participating NGOs and stressed the importance of being conservative in our consumption and generous and benevolent at feeding the destitute.

“If the youth work towards creating a better society where people are not dying of hunger and destitution, it will truly make a lasting impact,” he said.

