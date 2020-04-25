Sajjanar urges citizens to follow ‘Mask on’ policy

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has urged citizens to adhere to the ‘MaskOn’ policy making masks compulsory for everyone, especially while stepping out of the house and while in groups. This step by the government was taken after health experts in the State discovered that people who did not show any symptoms of Covid-19 infection were also potential carriers of the virus, he said, adding that masks should essentially cover the nose and mouth of the user.

As per the advisory issued by the government, the masks should be made of cotton, and the users should make sure that, while using the mask, they should not hang it around the neck.

They should not reverse it and wear it, as it increases the chances of contamination.

It was also suggested that masks should be cleaned using Dettol/soap/Savlon and later dried under the sun for five hours and kept in clean and dried place.

