Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey: Top cops lead from the front

By | Published: 1:44 am

Karimnagar: Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey began in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday. As part of the State-wide programme, the police, including Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, visited the residences of criminals and collected their details.

While Inspector General of Police, North Zone, Y Nagireddy and Karimnagar Police Commissioner VB Kamalalsan Reddy participated in the survey in Karimnagar town, Ramagundam CP Vikramjeet Duggal collected the details of criminals in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district and Mancherial district headquarters.

On the other hand, SPs Vishwajeet ( Rajanna-Sircilla) and Anantha Sharma participated in the survey in their respected districts. IG Nagireddy, along with Kamalasan Reddy, visited the house of a chain snatcher Madnala Naveen at Kisannagar in Karimnagar town and collected details.

Speaking on the occasion, IG said there were 51,000 criminals in north zone limits and a total of 715 police teams were formed for the survey.

Crime rate under Karimangar Commissionerate limits came down due to various measures taken to control and detect cases, he said and praised CP Kamalasan Reddy for initiating steps to keep in touch with people.