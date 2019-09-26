Sakura fancied for Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 6:03 pm

Mysuru: The S. Attaollahi-trained Sakura, who is working well in the morinig trials, is expected to score in the F. K. Irani Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 75 and above, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. South Bell 1, Blackhawk 2, Swiss Tigress 3

2. Fotogenic 1, Brave Lady 2, Bold Move 3

3. Sun Splash 1, Speedster 2, Estella 3

4. Travieso 1, Rustic Sunrise 2, Good Earth 3

5. Set To Win 1, Top Striker 2, Tremendous 3

6. Sakura 1, Areca Legend 2, Merlot 3

7. Perfect Legacy 1, Vijaya Arjun 2, Kir Royale 3

8. Scarlet Burning 1, Her Royal Highness 2, Time Traveller 3

Day’s Best: Set To Win.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

