Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City bags IBE award

Hyderabad: Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, one of the biggest IGBC certified platinum rated green buildings was conferred with ‘Best upcoming project of the year’ at India Property Awards 2019 recently. The award is instituted by International Brand Equity (IBE).

The aim of the awards was to celebrate the achievements of real estate companies and professionals, who have contributed immensely towards the growth of the real estate industry across the country.

Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City is located at HITEC City, Hyderabad. An IT Park, Knowledge City is designed to be one of Asia’s largest and most futuristic IT complexes. Set up on an expansive 172-acres of land, along the IT corridor of Hyderabad, Knowledge City is furnished with infrastructure and amenities. This commercial hub offers well-designed office spaces and easy access to luxury hotels, high-end residential apartments, banks, malls and other places for recreation and leisure.

Knowledge City comprises of six mega towers with a stand- alone amenity block. The last phase of the project is nearing completion. Leading MNC’s like JP Morgan, Statestreet, Novartis, Microsoft, Service Now and EPAM have their offices here.

Speaking on the occasion, Bijay Agarwal, MD, Salarpuria Sattva Group said, “Our initiatives to produce benchmark developments reflects the company’s innovative thinking, commitment and expertise that our team puts into each of our projects. Our people, processes and transparent business practices, make us a truly customer-centric company. This award acknowledges our efforts and is a testimony towards our commitment to deliver world class IT Tech parks in the country.”

